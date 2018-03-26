VW reportedly will introduce a pickup concept at New York Auto Show

Way back in 2010, Volkswagen presented the Amarok body-on-frame pickup truck it has sold on several markets, but not in the U.S. In case you feel the lack of a Volkswagen midsize pickup truck is a significant omission, there might be good news for you: Automotive News Europe is reporting that VW could be bringing a pickup concept to the New York Auto Show.
Expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, the truck is said to be based off the Atlas SUV structure. What's more, it would be built in the Chattanooga assembly plant in Tennessee, instead of being imported from elsewhere; the Amarok, for example, is built in Argentina.
Automotive News quotes an insider source as saying VW CEO Herbert Diess has backed the project from a very early stage. We reached out to VW's U.S. operation, whose spokesman couldn't comment.
Like any CEO, Diess is eager to improve Volkswagen's profitability, and a pickup truck could be an answer to that on the U.S. market; VW hasn't sold a pickup in the U.S. since the Rabbit's light truck derivative was built in the Westmoreland plant in the early '80s. Still, Volkswagen has kept its eye on the pickup market, and VW executives addressed the subject in a 2014 interview with Autoblog.
However, unlike the Amarok, the new truck would be unibody, based on the MQB platform. That would mean a more lifestyle-oriented truck, instead of a ladder-frame truck like the Amarok. Volkswagen has already announced the Atlas would spawn more variants, such as the sportier five-passenger sibling; maybe the Atlas will support an entire model lineup on its shoulders.
