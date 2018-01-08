Lyft Self-Driving Taxis in Las Vegas for CES

Jan 8th 2018 at 7:52PM
Aptiv, The self driving tech company will supply a fleet of eight BMW 5-Series sedans equipped with its automated driving technology. Lyft will handle the dispatching. This service will be in Las Vegas at CES.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

