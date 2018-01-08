Lyft Self-Driving Taxis in Las Vegas for CES

Aptiv, The self driving tech company will supply a fleet of eight BMW 5-Series sedans equipped with its automated driving technology. Lyft will handle the dispatching. This service will be in Las Vegas at CES.

