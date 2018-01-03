First Ford GT and Corvette ZR1 built heading to the same auction

You probably won't need to worry about depreciation with these ones. Barrett-Jackson will be auctioning the very first current-generation Ford GT and new Corvette ZR1 to roll off their respective assembly lines. The gavel will fall Jan. 20 with proceeds for both going to charity.
The Ford GT is especially worth a look, since not only is it the first example, it will be easier to get via auction than hoping to get an application approved from Ford. It's a great color, too, as Liquid Blue (sans stripes) was the hue it wore for the reveal and in promotional material. It was also exclusive to it and several show-car versions of other Fords. Odds are this GT will go for more than a new one from Ford, though, since all of the proceeds will go to charity. Specifically, the Autism Society of North Carolina. Obviously, whoever buys it should be able to use the car as a tax write-off.
The same high-cost, double-edged sword will apply to the ZR1 as well, though in this case the proceeds will go the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation that supports seriously injured emergency first responders. Unlike the GT, though, the buyer of the ZR1 will have the opportunity to spec out the first example however he or she likes, since the car isn't out quite yet. It will be available as either a coupe or convertible, and with the seven-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Chevy will also include an option package that adds carbon fiber interior trim, leather-wrapped instrument cowl and the performance data recorder.
