First Ford GT and Corvette ZR1 built heading to the same auction

The same high-cost, double-edged sword will apply to the ZR1 as well, though in this case the proceeds will go the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation that supports seriously injured emergency first responders. Unlike the GT, though, the buyer of the ZR1 will have the opportunity to spec out the first example however he or she likes, since the car isn't out quite yet. It will be available as either a coupe or convertible, and with the seven-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Chevy will also include an option package that adds carbon fiber interior trim, leather-wrapped instrument cowl and the performance data recorder.