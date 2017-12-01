2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 First Ride | Entry of the horsepower gods into petro-Valhalla With great power comes great ferocity.

Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.