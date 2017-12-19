Hyundai Veloster video lets us hear what's coming

A couple of weeks ago we rather enjoyed seeing the redesigned Hyundai Veloster in some jaunty camo, a look we'd actually enjoy having as an option to buy. And just yesterday we saw it nekkid in spy shots taken of a video shoot. Now Hyundai has released a video teaser to the new car, and what's interesting is not what we see — the car in the video is back in the multicolored camo again — but rather what we hear.
Expect the Veloster Turbo to share the 201-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four and transmissions from the Elantra GT Sport. And we expect, or at least hope, that the hopped-up Veloster N will get the 271-horsepower turbocharged inline-four from the i30 N, a car we won't get in the States.
So what are we hearing here? Hard to know. It's more likely Hollywood (or rather Seoul) special effects than the sound of the 1.6 turbo. And spy shots of the Veloster N have shown it wearing a wing, which doesn't seem to be the case with the teased car. Maybe the wing's an option or won't be offered in production. But the grille shape of the video car also does not seem to conform to what we've seen on the Nürburgring. And the Veloster N isn't expected to be offered right off the bat, anyway.
Whatever it is, it sounds pretty good. It'd be nice to think this is how the car will be.
