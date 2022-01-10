  2. Featured
Best new car deals in America: January 2022

Good news if you're in the market for a crossover or luxury sedan

Jan 10th 2022 at 3:45PM

Sales of new cars, trucks and SUVs have been drastically affected over the past few years due to the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The market started to show signs of recovery toward the end of 2020 before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021, continuing to build momentum as the year went on. Then pandemic-related parts and worker shortages along with global shipping constraints started running amok and causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles. Those problems (among other things) have led to record-high new-car transaction prices in the United States.

The good news is that there are still plenty of great deals on new cars. Using data provided by TrueCar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for January 2022. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.

Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).

2020 Fiat 500X

Average sticker price: $27,335
Average transaction price: $24,026
Discount in dollars: $3,309
Discount in percentage: 12%

More on the 2020 Fiat 500X: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Volvo S60

Average sticker price: $42,719
Average transaction price: $37,896
Discount in dollars: $4,823
Discount in percentage: 11.3%

More on the 2021 Volvo S60: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Chrysler Voyager

Average sticker price: $31,055
Average transaction price: $27,655
Discount in dollars: $3,400
Discount in percentage: 11%

More on the 2021 Chrysler Voyager: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Genesis G70

Average sticker price: $42,713
Average transaction price: $38,654
Discount in dollars: $4,060
Discount in percentage: 9.5%

More on the 2021 Genesis G70: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Acura NSX

Average sticker price: $160,683
Average transaction price: $146,275
Discount in dollars: $14,408
Discount in percentage: 9%

More on the 2021 Acura NSX: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Maserati Levante

Average sticker price: $79,652
Average transaction price: $72,771
Discount in dollars: $6,880
Discount in percentage: 8.6%

More on the 2021 Maserati Levante: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Average sticker price: $48,791
Average transaction price: $44,709
Discount in dollars: $4,082
Discount in percentage: 8.4%

More on the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Infiniti Q50

Average sticker price: $45,390
Average transaction price: $41,716
Discount in dollars: $3,674
Discount in percentage: 8.1%

More on the 2021 Infiniti Q50: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Average sticker price: $23,923
Average transaction price: $21,995
Discount in dollars: $1,928
Discount in percentage: 8.1%

More on the 2020 Chevrolet Trax: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Average sticker price: $49,211
Average transaction price: $45,291
Discount in dollars: $3,920
Discount in percentage: 8%

More on the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

