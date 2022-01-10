Sales of new cars, trucks and SUVs have been drastically affected over the past few years due to the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The market started to show signs of recovery toward the end of 2020 before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021, continuing to build momentum as the year went on. Then pandemic-related parts and worker shortages along with global shipping constraints started running amok and causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles. Those problems (among other things) have led to record-high new-car transaction prices in the United States.

The good news is that there are still plenty of great deals on new cars. Using data provided by TrueCar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for January 2022. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.

Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).

2020 Fiat 500X

Average sticker price: $27,335

Average transaction price: $24,026

Discount in dollars: $3,309

Discount in percentage: 12%

2021 Volvo S60

Average sticker price: $42,719

Average transaction price: $37,896

Discount in dollars: $4,823

Discount in percentage: 11.3%

2021 Chrysler Voyager

Average sticker price: $31,055

Average transaction price: $27,655

Discount in dollars: $3,400

Discount in percentage: 11%

2021 Genesis G70

Average sticker price: $42,713

Average transaction price: $38,654

Discount in dollars: $4,060

Discount in percentage: 9.5%

2021 Acura NSX

Average sticker price: $160,683

Average transaction price: $146,275

Discount in dollars: $14,408

Discount in percentage: 9%

2021 Maserati Levante

Average sticker price: $79,652

Average transaction price: $72,771

Discount in dollars: $6,880

Discount in percentage: 8.6%

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Average sticker price: $48,791

Average transaction price: $44,709

Discount in dollars: $4,082

Discount in percentage: 8.4%

2021 Infiniti Q50

Average sticker price: $45,390

Average transaction price: $41,716

Discount in dollars: $3,674

Discount in percentage: 8.1%

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Average sticker price: $23,923

Average transaction price: $21,995

Discount in dollars: $1,928

Discount in percentage: 8.1%

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Average sticker price: $49,211

Average transaction price: $45,291

Discount in dollars: $3,920

Discount in percentage: 8%

