Sales of new cars, trucks and SUVs have been drastically affected over the past few years due to the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The market started to show signs of recovery toward the end of 2020 before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021, continuing to build momentum as the year went on. Then pandemic-related parts and worker shortages along with global shipping constraints started running amok and causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles. Those problems (among other things) have led to record-high new-car transaction prices in the United States.
The good news is that there are still plenty of great deals on new cars. Using data provided by TrueCar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for January 2022. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.
Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).
2020 Fiat 500X
Average sticker price: $27,335
Average transaction price: $24,026
Discount in dollars: $3,309
Discount in percentage: 12%
2021 Volvo S60
Average sticker price: $42,719
Average transaction price: $37,896
Discount in dollars: $4,823
Discount in percentage: 11.3%
2021 Chrysler Voyager
Average sticker price: $31,055
Average transaction price: $27,655
Discount in dollars: $3,400
Discount in percentage: 11%
2021 Genesis G70
Average sticker price: $42,713
Average transaction price: $38,654
Discount in dollars: $4,060
Discount in percentage: 9.5%
2021 Acura NSX
Average sticker price: $160,683
Average transaction price: $146,275
Discount in dollars: $14,408
Discount in percentage: 9%
2021 Maserati Levante
Average sticker price: $79,652
Average transaction price: $72,771
Discount in dollars: $6,880
Discount in percentage: 8.6%
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Average sticker price: $48,791
Average transaction price: $44,709
Discount in dollars: $4,082
Discount in percentage: 8.4%
2021 Infiniti Q50
Average sticker price: $45,390
Average transaction price: $41,716
Discount in dollars: $3,674
Discount in percentage: 8.1%
2020 Chevrolet Trax
Average sticker price: $23,923
Average transaction price: $21,995
Discount in dollars: $1,928
Discount in percentage: 8.1%
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Average sticker price: $49,211
Average transaction price: $45,291
Discount in dollars: $3,920
Discount in percentage: 8%
