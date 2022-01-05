2024 Chevy Silverado EV vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning | How do they compare?

With the reveal of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning finally has a direct competitor. And obviously, we want to see how they fare against one another. While not all the specifications for the Chevy are out, and the trim and powertrain availability is limited for the first year, there are enough that we can do some meaningful comparing and contrasting. We've highlighted those areas that we can look at. So let's get started.

Power and torque Chevy has a power advantage over the Ford, but torque is less clear-cut. The base, fleet-spec Silverado EV Work Truck (WT) makes 510 horsepower, while the RST makes a maximum of 664 horsepower. The Lightning also gets dual motors and four-wheel-drive, and in short-range configuration it makes 426 horsepower and the long-range one makes 563 horsepower. Regardless of the Lightning, you get a massive 775 pound-feet of torque. The Silverado EV WT only makes 615 pound-feet. The RST just barely beats the Lightning at 780 pound-feet.

Towing, payload and bed length Once again, the Ford and Chevy are close, with each eking out edges. The Ford takes the crown for towing and payload with 10,000 pounds of towing and between 1,800 and 2,000 pounds of payload depending on configuration. The Chevy ranges between 8,000 and 10,000 pounds for towing and 1,200 to 1,300 pounds for payload. Again, the numbers vary based on truck specification. The Chevy gets a win in bed length, though, with 5 feet 11 inches of distance to the Ford's 5 feet 6 inches. The Chevy also boasts an available Midgate that allows the owner to fold down the rear seats and remove the rear glass to expand cargo room to the cabin. Both trucks also have a front trunk, but Chevy hasn't yet provided specifications on space. As for the Ford, it has 14.1 cubic feet of space in the nose. Battery range and charging Chevy is the range champ, at least for now. Only one battery pack is available, and the company estimates it will provide 400 miles of range on a charge. The F-150 has two battery packs available, one that has an estimated 230 miles of range, and another with 300 miles. Chevy will also offer a shorter range battery pack for the 2025 model year. The Chevy boasts faster charging, too. It supports DC charging up to 350 kW compared to the F-150's 150 kW. Both trucks have power outlets to run tools, appliances and more, and each even offers and available 240-volt outlet. The Ford comes standard with 2.4 kW of power with 9.6 kW available optionally. The Chevy is available with 10.2 kW of power optionally, but Chevy hasn't said what the standard amount will be.