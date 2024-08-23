2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e PHEV rated for 54 all-electric miles

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e was revealed back in March this year, but Mercedes just released official pricing and an electric range figure for the plug-in hybrid SUV.

Thanks to its much larger (than the previous generation) 24.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the GLC 350e is EPA-rated to travel 54 miles on a full charge. That safely puts it at the head of the pack compared to other plug-in compact luxury SUVs, with the Volvo XC60 Recharge being the closest challenger at 35 miles. If you’re extra-concerned with using electric power whenever you can, the new GLC 350e can even charge at 60 kilowatts on a DC fast charger. That’s quick enough for a zero-to-full charge in under 30 minutes.

As for the price, the PHEV starts at $61,050. It features 4Matic all-wheel drive standard, and its non-PHEV equivalent (GLC 300 4Matic) starts at $50,600. You’re paying a little over $10,000 more to get the PHEV, but note you’re also getting a vehicle with 313 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque vs. the gas-only model at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. Funnily enough, the PHEV’s extra weight means the 0-60 time is exactly the same between the two at 6.2 seconds.

Stepping up the trim ladder on the GLC 350e nets you more features, with the Exclusive trim starting at $62,700 and the Pinnacle at $64,650. Mercedes says the plug-in GLC is available at dealerships as of today.