BMW M2 CS due next year with rumored 525 hp, RWD, and auto

The last BMW M2 CS arrived as a limited-edition special in 2020, putting out 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque for just one year on the market, asking the lucky few for $84,595 just to get a shot at the ride — and that was before options and markups, because we all remember what it was like trying to get any car in 2020, right? The M division's cooking up another M2 CS to arrive next year either as a 2025 or 2026 model; Bimmerpost forum member yunguldyn has intel on what's ahead. This is the same BMW insider who told us the 2025 M2 would show with 475 horsepower; two months ago, BMW launched the coupe with 473 hp. According to the forum, the inbound M2 CS will send 525 horsepower to the rear axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the only gearbox on offer. That output would be 81 hp more than the last M2 CS, 22 hp more than the current rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition, 18 hp under the 2023 M4 CSL.

It seems BMW's grown so tired of enthusiasts griping about the weights of M cars that the U.S. outpost has stopped listing some curb weights. Nevertheless, future M2 CS owners will feel the boon of an 18-hp difference between cars that are hundreds of pounds apart.

As for the six-speed row-your-own, BMW cuts the torque rating on the manual transmission in the standard M2, down from the automatic version's 443 lb-ft to 406 lb-ft — the same torque figure as in the previous M2 CS. We'll suppose M didn't want to compromise on the extra twist in the new M2 CS.

Standard treats carry over from the last version, like the carbon roof and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The exterior color palette this time presents the choice of either Brooklyn Grey or Sapphire Black, the full leather interior dressed up in either black or two-tone black and red. After that, it's off to the BMW Individual menu of exclusive and pricey options. Wheels are said to be donated from the CS and CSL models one step up the food chain. If that means the M4 CSL, then buyers are perhaps looking at Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires on 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels.

Production's expected to last just 11 months, from August 2025 to July 2026.

The MSRP for the 2020 M2 CS ran nearly $25,000 more than the standard M2. If the delta stays close to that next year, buyers will need right about $90,000 to ride the ride before options and the obligatory markups.