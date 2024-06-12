The 2025 BMW M2 is here, and with it comes the two-door M car’s first big update since launching for the 2023 model year.

For starters, the 2025 M2 gets a slight power bump from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. Output now stands at 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque for the six-speed manual, which represents a 20-horse boost. The eight-speed automatic-equipped M2 gets an even bigger boost, as output rises to 473 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, making the automatic a torquier proposition. As a result of the extra power, both the manual and automatic versions shave 0.1 second off their respective 0-60 times – the manual is pegged at 4.1 seconds, while the auto does it in 3.9. BMW says it’s re-tuned the throttle mapping and response to offer “more rapid reactions” to acceleration inputs, too.

As for exterior changes, the big news is a massively expanded color palette. New shades for 2025 include Java Green metallic, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto Pearl Effect metallic (seen in the gallery at the top of this post), Twilight Purple Pearl Effect metallic, Sao Paulo Yellow, Vegas Red metallic, Portimao Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic. A new bright silver finish wheel joins the black and bi-color wheel options. Additionally, the badging is now black with a silver border, and the exhaust tips are finished in black as standard (was optional before).

Turn your attention inside the 2025 M2, and you’ll notice a new flat-bottom steering wheel design that is available in either leather or Alcantara (both can be heated optionally). A new Black Vernasca leather seat option with red highlights is available (seen above), but don’t worry, the M Carbon bucket seats are still optional. You can spec them as part of the Carbon Package or (new-for-2025) as a standalone option. The center console sees some minor updates in the form of new adjustment controls for the air vents, and a new M Fine Brushed Aluminum is the new standard trim option.

A big tech update comes in the form of iDrive 8.5 (previous M2s ran iDrive 8), which we consider to be a big upgrade in usability. It brings in a new option possibility in the form of Live Cockpit Professional that includes an augmented view for navigation purposes, projecting animated arrows on the road via a camera feed.

All of these upgrades expectedly arrive alongside a price bump, as the new base price of the 2025 M2 sits at $66,075, including the $1,175 destination charge. That’s $1,880 more than the 2024 model, which doesn’t sound like a bad deal considering the performance and equipment upgrades. BMW expects the updated M2 to go on sale in August this year.

