2025 Mazda CX-90 swaps trims, new Premium Sport grade adds dark accents

For the second model year of Mazda's three-row CX-90, planners at Mazda HQ removed a number of trims, added another, and held prices mainly steady. The 2024 CX-90 launched with eight mild-hybrid trims hiding the turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six under the hood, plus three plug-in hybrid trims with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder. Shoppers checking out the 2025 CX-90 are going to find six mild hybrids; the Preferred Plus, Premium, and S Premium are gone, a Premium Sport trim entering the range, built on the Preferred and given the blackout treatment. The PHEV still comes with three trims, but there, too, the Premium gives way to a darkened Premium Sport.

For 2025, the Preferred trim upgrades from the 10.25-inch infotainment screen to the 12.3-inch screen that didn't come until the Premium Plus in 2024. Making that change also delivers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus wireless charging and front and rear parking sensors.

Premium Sport fits a black chrome wing inside the gloss black grille, front and rear lower bumpers in black, black door garnish, piano black side mirrors and roof rails, a black "Inline 6" fender badge, and black metallic 21-inch wheels. Extra equipment includes a powered panoramic roof, eight-way adjustable driver's seat, a digital cluster with a head-up display, navigation, 12-speaker Bose audio, frameless rearview mirror, and hands-free rear hatch. There's also Mazda Intelligent Drive Select that activates Sport, Off Road, and Towing driving modes and bumps towing capacity to 5,000 lbs. And the driver convenience systems are filled out with Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, Cruising & Traffic Support, Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist, Road Keep Assist, and Secondary Collision Reduction.

Across the model range, prices rise either $80 or $580. Remember, though, that Mazda reduced prices on the 2024 CX-90 earlier this year, the new MSRPs matching those of the two-row CX-70. Part of the increase is in the destination charge, which rose $80 to $1,455. and keep in mind that only Jet Black Mica comes free of charge, the other five colors in the exterior palette cost either $450 or $595. Figures for the mild-hybrid 2025 CX-90 after destination, and changes from 2024, are:

Select: $39,300 ($80)

$39,300 ($80) Preferred: $42,400 ($80)

$42,400 ($80) Premium Sport: $47,855 (New trim)

$47,855 (New trim) Premium Plus: $50,855 ($580)

$50,855 ($580) S: $54,405 ($580)

$54,405 ($580) S Premium Plus: $57,905 ($580)

The turbo 3.3-liter inline six makes 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, shifted through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels.

And for the PHEV:

PHEV Preferred: $51,400 ($80)

$51,400 ($80) PHEV Premium Sport: $56,355 ($580)

$56,355 ($580) PHEV Premium Plus: $59,405 ($580)

The NA 2.5-liter four-cylinder makes a combined 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Thanks to a 17.8-kWh battery, the CX-90 PHEV is estimated to go 26 miles on electric power alone.