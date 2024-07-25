2024 Porsche 911 GT3 gone bye-bye, updated 2025 GT3 caught testing

When Carbuzz did some window shopping at Porsche's website, it realized Porsche had removed the 911 GT3 from the order books. A couple of e-mails later, CarBuzz heard from the automaker that the GT3 is gone, and, "For the 2025 model year, the 911 Turbo and Turbo S models, as well as the GT3 RS, are still available, [along with] the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS (992.2)." That means we've officially entered the wait for the refreshed 992-series 911 GT3, expected to debut later this year for 2025. Spies in Europe have kept up with the coming GT3's progress, catching a recent example on the Nürburgring flaunting a reshaped wing.

Almost no details have leaked about what's coming; we're likely looking at a small nip/tuck, though. It's thought the front and rear fascias could get smoothed out for aerodynamic purposes, on top of fitting the headlights, taillights, and trim revealed on the updated Carrera models like the hybrid GTS. The 2024 GT3 makes 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque from its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six; a potential power boost is predicted to land around the 510-horse mark if it comes at all. Inside, the cluster should go all-digital, sending the final analogue gauge, that famous tachometer, into retirement.

The next couple of years will bring a raft of updated models at the top of the 911 range. Porsche might be making the GT3 smoother to subtly emphasize the car's everyday capabilities and differentiate it from the 2026 911 GT2 RS. YouTube channel Car Spy Medial also captured the coming GT2 RS at the 'Ring. The future track monster looks like the current GT3 but sings a baritone note with its twin-turbo flat-six as opposed to the GT3's free breathing, high-revving contralto.

Updated versions of the 911 Turbo, Turbo S, and GT3 RS are out to play, too, all thought to join for 2026. Motor Authority believes Porsche has a new turbocharged special on the way, perhaps called the Turbo S Touring. Akin to the Turbo-based 2023 911 Sport Classic, this trim omits the side intakes and fixed rear wing, and could come in rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive. The Turbo's in line for its version of the electrified powertrain that debuted with the GTS T-Hybrid, hybrid stickers on the mysterious prototype pointing to its origins and the expectation that the only shifting choice will be an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.