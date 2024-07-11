Polestar BST Concept is an experimental EV that looks ready to race

Polestar is turning the O2 Concept it unveiled in March 2022 into a production roadster called 6. The final version hasn't been unveiled yet, but the brand traveled to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed to preview what a high-performance version of the model could look like.

The design study wears a familiar nameplate: BST. These letters have previously appeared on two hot-rodded evolutions of the 2 called BST Edition 270 and BST Edition 230, respectively, but this time they're standing on their own. Visually, the BST is clearly related to the 6, but it features more muscular-looking styling characterized by a deeper front bumper with a big splitter, flared wheel arches, and hood vents. It rides on 22-inch forged wheels, and its rear end gains a massive wing. Racing-inspired exterior decals add a finishing touch to the design.

We haven't seen the interior yet, and there's no word on whether Polestar has made changes to the drivetrain. We don't even know what the brand started with: Technical specifications for the 6 haven't been released yet. All we know at this stage is that the roadster will be electric.

"This car is a demonstration of how far we can push our performance brand — Polestar turned up to 11, if you will — and a demonstration of how we could apply the BST formula to our lineup in the future," explained company boss Thomas Ingenlath in a statement.

With that said, what the future holds for the BST concept is up in the air. We'll likely have a better idea of what's next when the production version of the 6 makes its debut. It's tentatively scheduled to enter production in Chongqing, China, in 2026. And, as its name implies, it will be the sixth member of the Polestar range: the 3 and the 4 are already out, and the 5 is due out in 2025 as an electric sport sedan.