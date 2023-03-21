Polestar 2 shows an even sportier side with limited BST Edition 230 model

Volvo-owned tuner-turned-manufacturer Polestar is again rekindling ties with its racing heritage. The firm unveiled a limited-edition version of the Polestar 2 called BST Edition 230 that gains a redesigned suspension system and a number of edition-specific visual details inside and out.

Due out in the third quarter of 2023, the BST Edition 230 was developed as a follow-up to the BST Edition 270 announced in 2022. One of the main visual differences between the two models is that the 230 is based on the facelifted 2, so it wears the new-look front end. It remains characterized by a body kit that includes a front splitter, and buyers have two exterior colors to choose from. The first is a new addition to the Polestar palette named Green Nebula (pictured); the second is a shade of black named Space. The black stripe is offered at an extra cost.

Beyond the exterior design, the 230's specifications sheet looks a lot like the 270's. The list of standard features includes 21-inch wheels, MicroSuede upholstery on the seats and steering wheel, four-piston Brembo front brake calipers, and two-way adjustable Öhlins dampers on both axles. Polestar also fitted a model-specific strut bar, lowered the ride height by about an inch, and installed Pirelli P Zero tires.

The BST Edition 230 is powered by a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that zap the four wheels with 476 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the all-wheel-drive version of the regular-production Polestar 2 posts figures of 421 and 487, respectively. There's no word on what effect the extra power has on range, but Polestar quotes a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.2 seconds (on par with the standard car's time).

Polestar will build 230 units of the 2 BST Edition 230 for the North American and European markets. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.