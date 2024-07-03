Volvo's EX30 woes, Rivian's big deal and the return of 'Crazy Taxi' | Autoblog Podcast #839

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a tight episode sure to make your holiday travel that much more vehicularly simulating. They start off with some updates on their recent drives. Greg has been in the 2024 Range Rover Velar and the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. Meanwhile, Byron just got the long-term 2023 Subaru WRX back from the shop with a pile of STI accessories installed — including a boomy new exhaust system! After that, it's on to news. The big items this week are the latest from Rivian, Volvo's EX30 launch drama and the return of an old-school automotive video game franchise: Crazy Taxi! After that, it's time to spend your money — with a twist!

Autoblog Podcast #839

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: