2025 Subaru Forester priced from $31,090

The 2025 Subaru Forester's arrival is just around the corner, and with deliveries starting soon, the Japanese automaker went ahead and shared pricing for its overhauled, all-wheel-drive compact CUV. In keeping with its strong value proposition, the updated Forester will start at $31,090 (with destination included) — a few hundred bucks cheaper than the least-expensive, front-wheel-drive 2024 Honda CR-V.

You can read all about the new Forester at the link above, but the long and short of it is that Subaru essentially gave it a thorough overhaul-in-place. It uses the same Subaru Global Platform and 2.5-liter boxer-four (though a hybrid is coming) as the outgoing model. It has the same wheelbase, height and track width, and is less than an inch longer and wider overall — and only because the body panels are different.

So it's a fancier take on the same basic wrapper but inside, it's a different story. The 2025 Forester now gets the same design (and largely the same feature content) found on the new Outback, Crosstrek and Ascent. The main story is of course the new screens. You'll find an 11.6-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen on the Premium ($33,390) and up or dual 7-inch screens in the base car. Both of these infotainment systems are new to the Forester even if they're old-hat for the Subaru lineup. The bigger one gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Here's a breakdown of starting price for each 2025 Forester trim including destination ($1,395):

2025 Subaru Forester CVT: $31,090

2025 Subaru Forester Premium CVT: $33,390

2025 Subaru Forester Sport CVT: $35,890

2025 Subaru Forester Limited CVT: $37,390

2025 Subaru Forester Touring CVT: $41,390

Not convinced the 2025 Forester is an adequate upgrade over the 2024 model? Well, Subaru's going to give you the chance to see for yourself. The 2024 Forester Wilderness will remain in production alongside the new model, which Subaru has not yet seen fit to give the Wilderness treatment. For the foreseeable future, you'll be able to see the two interiors side-by-side in Subaru showrooms for a direct comparison. The Wilderness checks in at $36,265 including destination.

Related Video