Disney-themed Hyundai Ioniq 5 is limited to 1,000 units

Hyundai is helping Disney celebrate its 100th birthday by launching a limited-edition version of the Ioniq 5. Previewed by a concept shown at the 2023 New York Auto Show, the Disney100 Platinum Edition receives a number of Disney-themed design features inside and out.

It takes a well-trained eye to tell the Disney100 Platinum Edition apart from the standard Ioniq 5. The paint color stands out as one of the biggest differentiators: The commemorative electric hatchback is finished in Gravity Gold Matte. It rides on what Hyundai refers to as "Disney-inspired wheels" and it receives specific Disney100 Platinum emblems on the fenders. It's far more subtle than the Disney-inspired Vespa.

Step inside and you'll spot the Disney100 logo embossed on the front headrests and the center console, the same logo on the floor mats, and a motif with the outline of Mickey Mouse's head on the front and rear door panels. Hyundai also added a Disney-themed introduction to the infotainment system's touchscreen that plays Disney music while displaying the Disney100 logo and pixie dust when the car is turned on.

Hyundai hasn't released technical details, and it hasn't clarified which version of the Ioniq 5 the Disney100 edition is based on. Buyers can configure the regular-production car in a number of ways: It's available with rear- or all-wheel-drive and with one of two battery packs. In its most basic configuration, it offers 168 horsepower and 228 miles of range. Moving up in the trim hierarchy unlocks 225 horsepower and up to 303 miles of range for the rear-wheel-drive model, while the all-wheel-drive variant posts figures of 320 and 266, respectively.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition will go on sale in early 2024. Production is limited to 1,000 units, and pricing hasn't been announced yet. For context, the regular-production Ioniq 5 carries a base price of $42,785 including a $1,335 destination charge.