"Sharper and more focused" Subaru BRZ variant previewed

The second-generation Subaru BRZ range will soon grow with the addition of what sounds like a sportier trim level. While details about the model remain few and far between, the Japanese company released an enigmatic preview image and gave us the coupe's unveiling date.

Subaru is keeping key details, including the car's name, under wraps. The only official tidbit of information tells us that the brand has a "sharper and more focused" evolution of the BRZ in the pipeline, while the only official photo of the car shows a BRZ-branded headlight. "Sharper" and "more focused" are open-ended terms, but we're guessing that neither is literal. We can't imagine a BRZ with a razor-sharp front end, that would very likely cause it to lose its coveted Top Safety Pick+ award, or with tail fins worthy of a 1959 Cadillac Series 62.

Odds are Subaru is referring to handling, though keep in mind this is pure speculation. The BRZ could get a firmer suspension system, a more direct steering system, or both. The "BRZ" logo in the headlight is STI's signature pink (sorry, "cherry blossom red"), which suggests involvement from Subaru's in-house tuning and motorsport arm. But if you've been waiting for a BRZ STI, especially now that the WRX STI is dead, this likely won't be it. It's more likely something along the lines of the STI-tuned BRZ tS (pictured below) unveiled in 2017 with an array of suspension updates sounds plausible.