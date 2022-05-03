2022 Subaru BRZ, Toyota GR 86 earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards

For the first time since 2015, the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 have received IIHS Top Safety Pick awards. In fact, they've actually received Top Safety Pick+ awards — better than the models tested previously.

In crash tests, the two coupes passed with flying colors, earning "Good" scores in all types of crashes. Headlights were also top rated, as was the optional forward collision prevention system. Child seat anchor usability was just rated the second-highest "Acceptable," but if you're cramming a car seat into a 2+2, you know you're in for a little more finessing than you might be if you'd bought a Toyota Highlander or Subaru Ascent.

There is a small caveat to this award, though. The full Top Safety Pick+ award only applies to models with the optional forward collision system. That system is only offered on automatic-equipped BRZ and GR 86 models. The manual models do not receive any of the forward collision technology. It's an odd oversight considering that other automakers such as Mazda and Honda have combined such technology with manual-equipped cars in the last few years.

Still, even the manual models feature excellent crash performance and headlights. And with its better engine and still brilliant handling, it's a great sports car choice.

Related Video: