Fisker Ocean Extreme gets EPA-rated 360 miles on a charge

Two months ago, Fisker Inc. expected the U.S. EPA to declare that its dual-motor Ocean Extreme SUV possessed an estimated range rating of 350 miles. The verdict is in, with the government agency going even better by certifying the Ocean Extreme on the standard 20-inch wheels as able to go an estimated 360 miles on a charge.

This version of the Ocean fits a 113-kWh battery and a dual-motor drivetrain making 550 horsepower. Fisker's press release touting the EPA result noted the Ocean "has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200,000 sold in the United States today." That clunky specific is because Faraday Future attests that it's FF 91 SUV will go 381 miles on a charge with its 142-kWh battery.

After testing in Europe earlier this year, the Ocean Extreme on 20-inch wheels earned a range rating of 440 miles on the WLTP cycle. When tested on the optional 22-inch wheels, range only dropped to 436 miles. One hopes the same tiny difference will hold here.

The automaker says it has received all of the necessary paperwork from the EPA, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to allow it to sell cars in every state and Washington, D.C. Each sale will also earn Fisker four Zero Emission Vehicle credits from CARB.

The CEO said, "We plan to send out communications today to our first customers." With deliveries here commencing on schedule, all 5,000 examples of the Ocean One Launch Edition should meet their new owners by the end of September, around the same time the top-trim Ocean Extreme — the serial production version of the Ocean One Launch Edition without all the standard goodies — begins deliveries. Fisker expects to produce between 32,000 and 36,000 units in 2023, compared with its previous target of 42,400 cars.

Some of those could be the Force E off-roading version that fits a stouter roof rack, new front and rear bumpers, tow hooks at both ends, and 33-inch tires on 20-inch wheels, plus optional grab handles, tiedowns, and rubber floors. If that happens, Henrik Fisker said the package can be retrofitted to the top two trims, the Ocean Extreme and Ocean Ultra.