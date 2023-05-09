Volvo EX30 due out in June 2023 as entry-level electric crossover

Volvo will expand its range towards the bottom when it presents an entry-level electric crossover called EX30 in June 2023. The company isn't ready to show us the soft-roader's full design yet, but it released a preview video that gives us a better idea of what to expect from it.

"Something small is coming," Volvo wrote in a statement. While that's not a lot to go on, it suggests — but doesn't confirm — that the EX30 will slot below the XC40 in terms of size. We've seen it parked next to the EX90 and it looks considerably smaller; it rides on a much shorter wheelbase and features a relatively small rear overhang that creates a boxy silhouette characterized by an almost upright rear end.

Many of the styling cues that define Volvo's current design language seem to appear on the EX30. Its front end wears T-shaped LED daytime running lights (called Thor's Hammer in the company jargon) inspired the EX90's, while its rear end features a new interpretation of the upright lights that Volvo has fitted to many of its cars over the past few decades — including the C30, which was its last 30-branded car.

Technical details haven't been announced. All we know is that the EX30 will be all electric, all the time; it won't be available with a gasoline-powered engine. An unverified report claims that the city-friendly model will share its Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform with the Smart #1, among other models, and Volvo boss Jim Rowan said the crossover will deliver a "decent range." Using the SEA platform will allow Volvo to offer rear- and all-wheel drive as well as several battery options, though the lineup will vary from market to market.

The Volvo EX30 will make its debut on June 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. European time, which is 7:30 a.m. in New York and — sorry, West Coast folks — 4:30 a.m. in California. We'll learn more about it in the coming weeks, and sales will start on the day of the unveiling. If the report is accurate, the EX30 will be built in China. Volvo confirmed to Autoblog that the model will be sold in the United States.

Related video: