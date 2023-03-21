2024 Jeep Wrangler changes inject more capability, tech and refinement

There's a mid-cycle refresh coming for the Jeep Wrangler in 2024. We won't know the extent of the changes until Jeep debuts the model, but the JL Wrangler Forums have a deep thread of intel based on members who say they've seen a video Stellantis showed its dealers on the matter. A purported image from the Stellantis dealer video listed the headings, "Greater Capability," "An Icon, Refined," "New Technology," and "Advanced Safety." What will not be changing are the looks, mainly. There's a new grille on the way said to take cues from the Wrangler 20th Anniversary grilles, and new wheel options. The order bank shows nine possible colors for the Rubicon 392, down one from the current palette with Punkin' Metallic gone from the list. Since we're still in the pre-order phase, this could change for the full rollout. After these cosmetics, you'll be as familiar with the 2024 Jeep as you are with the current one.

Speaking of the 392, it returns for next year, as do the other powertrains in the current lineup. Instead of the 392 coming with the 3.73 gearing and 32-inch 285/70 R17 tires that are standard now, the 2024 Rubicon 392 gets some features of the Xtreme Recon package standard, stepping up to 4.56 gears and 35-inch tires. And speaking of beefier, there's going to be a Heavy Duty Axle option that ups the Wrangler's tow rating, but no one's divulged which engine it can be paired with. At the other end of the vehicle, a Recovery Package will install a winch from the factory and perhaps throw in other rescue goodies.

The regular Rubicon is said to get a new package that will bundle luxury options like leather seats, tech like forward collision warning, and body-colored fenders, all of which must be purchased separately now.

The Willys trim will improve capability, thanks to higher ground clearance and what's expected to be a gripper off-road wheel and tire package. It's not clear how this will affect the $3,995 Xtreme Recon package available for this variant.

On the Wrangler 4xe side, the High Altitude trim that currently charges $2,200 for the Sky One-Touch power top is expected to make the top standard equipment. Mopar Insiders says there's going to be a new Sport 4xe entry-level trim, too, which would slot under the Willys 4xe assuming that remains. Most important, the 4xe could unlock its generator potential, allowing owners to power accessories via 110-volt outlets.

Inside, the 2024 Wrangler's reported to give up its analogue gauges for a digital cluster, and to offer a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen. Boosted tech could include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more features for the Off-Road Pages and Maps. The reported Seat Comfort and Convenience Enhancement Group and Premium Cabin Package will make matters cushier for occupants in ways we're not sure of yet.

Dealer pre-orders are open now, so it's certain there's a class of folks who know what's new and possible on the coming rig. Official info shouldn't be far off.