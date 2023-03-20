Watch the Dodge 'Last Call' car reveal livestream here tonight at 9 Eastern

If you’re into Hellcats and are excited about seeing Dodge reveal its final “Last Call” car, come back to this post this evening, when the automaker is livestreaming the event tonight at 9 p.m. EST.

The reveal takes place at a Roadkill Nights event in Las Vegas packed with TV personalities including Alex Taylor, David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan, Chip Foose, and more. The one-day event is essentially a carnival dedicated to all things drag racing, so the pairing with a Dodge muscle car reveal is fitting.

The automaker has released a steady drip of teaser videos, including this last one, leading up to this event, each with a mysterious hint at the car’s specs and capabilities. We don’t know much about the car other than that its delay was due to Dodge blowing several engines in testing. The car was initially planned for a reveal at SEMA in November last year.

Tune in tonight at 9 on the East Coast; that's 6 p.m. out west.