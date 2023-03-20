The final teaser for Dodge's final Last Call car has landed

Dodge’s marketing around the final Last Call car is impressive. The automaker has managed to build hype and interest in cars that have been on sale for several years, and the past few weeks have been packed with tantalizingly mysterious teaser videos. There’s no mystery about the shape we’ll see when Dodge pulls the curtain back at the reveal event in Las Vegas later today (at 9 p.m. Eastern). But the automaker’s stream of videos has built plenty of interest in the car’s specs.

A promo released over the weekend shows the now-familiar evil leprechaun character skydiving. In place of an altimeter on his wrist, a digital speedometer appears to top out at 140 mph. Dissatisfied with that number, the leprechaun dives forward, sending the speedo spinning.

Dodge broke the 200-mph mark with the Challenger SRT Demon and, later, the Super Stock. Even the not-as-special Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody scrapes past at 203 mph, so there’s more than a good chance this mystery car will sport a hefty top speed.

Previous installments in the leprechaun series have included plenty of other cryptic teasers. One depicted him using a jackhammer with “2538 PSI” showing on its display, while an earlier video was titled “Scream at 215 mph.” If that’s the car’s top speed, it’ll outrun the Demon by 4 mph at the top end.

Dodge is discontinuing the Challenger and Charger after 2023, but we don’t have an exact idea of what’s coming next. The automaker has shown nearly every part of its electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept at this point, including its fake exhaust. But meantime there’s still room for the company to burn some liquid dinosaurs.

CEO Tim Kuniskis has confirmed that the next-generation cars will utilize a multi-energy STLA large car platform that can be configured for gas or electric propulsion. Though he was adamant that the company is pursuing electric performance, he didn’t completely rule out stuffing the Hurricane inline-six in there.