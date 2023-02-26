Hyundai exec wants a production N Vision 74

Few cars in recent memory have melted the internet like the Hyundai N Vision 74. The wild hydrogen-powered 2-door was inspired by the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe concept, which never saw production due to lack of market acceptance and technical limitations. If it had, it would've been Hyundai's first sports car.

Fast forward fifty years and Hyundai is a global player that very much has the name recognition and resources to pull off a sports car. When its Kia and Genesis subsidiaries are included, It's currently got some of the best designs on the market as well. The N Vision 74, though totally different in concept, is right up there with them, giving off the vibe of a cyberpunk super silhouette racer. (Give it to us now, please. -Autoblog Staff)

Whether Hyundai has the guts to actually produce a car like the N Vision 74 remains to be seen, but there are stirrings toward the "yes" column. At the Canadian International Auto Show Till Wartenberg, Hyundai’s VP of N Brand management and Motorsport, told The Autopian, "My personal wish is to produce this vehicle. It’s at first probably an investment, but if we could see this vehicle really out there and people buying it, I would be very happy."

This statement was preceded by Wartenberg asking, “What would you pay for an N Vision 74 if it was produced?” While far from official, it is a line of questioning execs and product planners will sometimes go down with journalists as a first step in deciding whether production is worth exploring. There are still millions of more steps in the journey to a street car, but at least the answer isn't an emphatic no. If it was, there'd be no need to ask in the first place.

Hyundai describes the N Vision 74 as having an output of more than 670 horsepower and more than 664 pound-feet of torque. It has a 62.4-kWh battery pack, and a 4.2-kg hydrogen fuel tank with an 85-kW fuel-cell stack for generating electricity. However, we think powertrain is not the primary selling point for a car like the N Vision 74, as long as the performance is there. It's more about the radness of its Blade Runner-esque wedge.

So, what would you pay for an N Vision 74 if it was produced?

Related Video