Buick made it clear with the Wildcat EV concept that styling cues from it would start appearing on future products. It turns out the first of them is the refreshed 2024 Encore GX subcompact crossover. And that may seem a little odd to start a revamp of the lineup with the entry-level model, but there is some logic to it. According to Buick representatives, the Encore GX made sense for a few reasons. It was due for a refresh regardless, but also it's the brand's best seller, one that's growing and attracting younger buyers.

And as far as refreshes go, the Encore GX's is pretty substantial. The front end is completely redone with the low, frowning grille of the Wildcat and the glaring LED daytime running lights high up. The rear has been updated with new LED taillights and rear bumper design, too, plus the new Buick logo and word mark placed prominently in the middle of the hatch.

There are unique features for two new trim levels. The ST, which has been promoted to a full trim instead of just an add-on appearance package, gets gloss black body cladding and other trim such as on the mirrors. It gets unique wheels, ST badges in the grille, and a flat-bottom steering wheel inside. The Avenir, a first for the model and an addition that makes the Avenir trim available on every Buick, features bright grille inserts, body color trim, clear taillight lenses and unique interior upholstery.

All Encore GXs benefit from interior updates. Almost the entire dash has been redesigned, mainly in service of the new instruments and infotainment. Every trim gets an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and 11-inch infotainment touch screen. Other details such as the climate control buttons and dials have been revamped as well. The screen can be used to access wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Avenir trim sweetens the interior with unique leather upholstery, power adjustable front seats (10-way for the driver, 8-way for the passenger), a heated steering wheel, air ionizer and auto-dimming rear mirror.

Things are mostly the same under the skin, though. The base engine is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder making 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. The optional turbo 1.3-liter three-cylinder makes 155 horsepower and 174 pound-feet. They're basically carry-over, as are the drivetrain combinations. Front-wheel-drive Encore GXs get a CVT, and the all-wheel-drive ones get a nine-speed automatic.

Pricing is quite reasonable. The base model starts at $26,895. The ST comes in at $28,095 and the Avenir at $33,195. Production starts in March with sales coming this spring. Buick will start taking orders in May.

