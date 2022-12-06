This attachment converts your manual bike into an eBike

Imagine transforming your traditional bicycle into an eBike by using a single tool. Thankfully, Skarper is here to provide just that. This particular tool attaches to your bike and converts it into an eBike. Skarper is designed to provide riders assistance while on the road or climbing a hill. The attachment provides a top speed of 20 mph (or a restricted speed of 15.5 mph in “relevant countries”), and it’s all thanks to its 250W motor. It’s powered by a 202Wh battery that can be fully charged in 2.5 hours. Skarper says its attachment has a max range of 37 miles and that the system fits disc brake bikes ranging from 160mm to 180mm. There is also a small caliper adaptor for 140mm disc brakes. To learn more about this attachment, head over to skarper.com.

