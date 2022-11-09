Only one model year in, and there are some notable changes to the EV6 lineup. The big one is the addition of the high-performance GT with 576 horsepower. It will start at $62,695. But at the other end of the line is a higher base price due to the entry-level Light trim being dropped. So the effective base price of the EV6 rises $7,100 to $49,795.

That's a big increase in base price, but the new entry-level model, Wind, offers substantially more than the Light. It has 225 horsepower in rear-drive guise instead of the Light's 167, and it gets a 77.4-kWh battery pack with 310 miles of range (RWD) versus a 58-kWh battery with 232 miles of range. And the Wind trim is a much smaller jump in price of $1,000 compared to last year.

In fact, the entire EV6 line increases in price by $1,000 over last year. The feature set doesn't really change, though the Wind RWD can now be optioned with a safety feature package that includes surround-view and blind-spot cameras as well as remote fore-and-aft parking controls. All EV6s also get 1,000 kWh of free charging at Electrify America stations. Full pricing for the EV6 line is detailed below.

The EV6 GT of course comes with multiple performance upgrades besides its 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque. It also gets electronically adjustable suspension, an electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential, 21-inch wheels and lightweight sport seats.

Wind RWD: $49,795

Wind AWD: $53,695

GT-Line RWD: $53,995

GT-Line AWD: $58,695

GT: $62,695

