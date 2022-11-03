Takata airbag deaths prompt Stellantis to warn owners to park 275,000 cars

Two additional deaths linked to exploding Takata airbags have prompted Stellantis to issue a do-not-drive order for the 2005-2010 Dodge Charger, Magnum and Challenger, along with the Chrysler 300. The company is warning any customers who have not yet had their vehicles inspected in accordance with previous recall campaigns to park their cars until they are able to do so. This order covers more than 275,000 vehicles on the road.

No new recall has been initiated to address the faulty airbags as all of the vehicles in question are within the original population of the massive 2015 campaigns carried out by virtually every major automaker after industry supplier Takata's airbag inflators were identified as the cause of several fatalities when moisture caused them to explode rather than deploy normally in a collision.

"FCA is and has been engaged in aggressive outreach to encourage vehicle owners and custodians affected by Takata recalls to obtain service," the company's statement said. "To date, through various initiatives, the company has generated nearly 210 million standard and first-class letters, courier deliveries, e-mails, text messages, while also making phone calls and home visits."

Stellantis insists that its dealers have more than enough replacement inflator inventory to cover all outstanding vehicles on the road and is encouraging owners to schedule their service as quickly as possible; the company says the replacement procedure for a defective airbag inflator normally takes less than an hour. All safety recalls are performed free-of-charge for customers.

