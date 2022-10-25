Redesigned 2023 Ford Escape gets higher base price

Ford has released pricing information for the updated 2023 Escape. Offered in no less than seven trim levels, the crossover gets a slightly higher base price than the outgoing 2022 model and gains a redesigned front end, additional variants and new tech features in the cabin.

The base Escape starts at $28,995 including a $1,495 destination charge. That figure corresponds to a front-wheel-drive model powered by the 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine. In comparison, the base 2022 Escape cost $28,680 including the same destination charge.

Pricing (including destination) for the full 2023 range is as follows:

Escape: $28,995

Escape Active: $30,340

Escape ST-Line: $31,335

Escape ST-Line Select: $35,535

Escape Platinum: $38,960

Escape ST-Line Elite: $39,955

Escape Plug-In Hybrid: $39,995

Adding all-wheel-drive brings the base Escape's price up to $30,495, though the system is included on the ST-Line Select and ST-Line Elite trims. The list of standard features includes 17-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, cloth upholstery, air conditioning and an eight-inch touchscreen for the SYNC 4 infotainment system. At the other end of the spectrum, the ST-Line Elite receives 19-inch aluminum wheels, tinted rear windows, heated door mirrors, a remote engine starter, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control, among other features.

Customers have several options and option packages to choose from, though the list varies depending on the trim selected. Using the mid-range ST-Line as an example, the Cold Weather package priced at $695 bundles heated front seats, heated door mirrors, a heated steering wheel and a remote engine starter. Ford charges $1,595 for a panoramic roof and $390 for a safe integrated into the center console.

Built in Kentucky, the 2023 Ford Escape will reach showrooms in early 2023.

