Mazda debuts new mild-hybrid I6 expected for U.S.

Mazda is taking a different approach to electrification than much of the industry. Rather than go full steam ahead with new EV models, the brand released one “light” EV in the MX-30 and is working on plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains while developing three new EVs by 2025. Mazda Australia just debuted a new vehicle that previews the powertrains we’ll get here in the States.

CarExpert reported the news and got statements from Mazda confirming their suspicions. The CX-60 is a new crossover powered by a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It’s rated at 280 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. Though there are no public plans to bring the CX-60 to the U.S., a Mazda spokesperson confirmed that the engine will make its way here.

Mazda recently released the CX-50 here, adding a more rugged and upscale option to its lineup. We know a CX-70 and CX-90 are coming soon, but Mazda hasn’t said if they’ll get the inline-six, or if it’s destined for another vehicle range. Mazda told CarExpert that specs for the American vehicles’ six-cylinder engine would come later.

The CX-90 is expected to debut here first, coming later in 2022, while the CX-70 should show up in 2023. Both ride on a new platform designed for SUVs that should continue to offer the brand’s signature handling and driving experience. Mazda made all-wheel drive standard for all its SUVs starting in 2022, so there are unlikely to be lower-cost front- or rear-drive variants available.

