2023 Nissan Frontier adds Midnight Edition, shuffles features

In its second year since a full redesign, Nissan has unsurprisingly kept model year changes to a minimum. There's a small price increase for the 2023 Nissan Frontier, and an update of features to some trim levels. And Nissan's favorite trim update, the Midnight Edition, now makes an appearance.

As with other Midnight Edition models, the Frontier variant is set apart by its additional black trim. The wheels, mirrors, grille, lower bumper trim and badging are all painted in gloss black. The interior is also all black. Adding a bright spot to the darkness are some LED fog lights. The package is only available for the SV Crew Cab versions of the Frontier.

On the subject of the SV Crew Cab, the long-wheelbase version with the long bed now includes the Convenience Package as standard. This includes a heated steering wheel and seats, a bedliner and the Utili-track sliding tie-down cleats and lighting. The Pro-X and Pro-4X trims also get a little more standard equipment in the form of wireless Apple CarPlay.

Pricing across the board is up by $500, with the exceptions of the Pro-X and Pro-4X that both go up by $600. The new base price for the Frontier is $30,485. Adding four-wheel drive is an extra $3,200 for extended cab models, and $3,000 for crew cab models. Base pricing for each trim is listed below.

S: $30,485

SV: $33,685

Pro-X (2x4, crew cab, short bed only): $37,015

Pro-4X (4x4, crew cab, short bed only): $40,015

