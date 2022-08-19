Porsche is celebrating 50 years of the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7 with an appearance package that brings some of the model's defining styling cues into the modern era. Previewed by a concept unveiled at The Quail, a Motorsport Gathering, the aptly-named Tribute to Carrera RS Package was designed exclusively for the American market and it will be available for a limited time in the not-too-distant future.

While the limited-edition 911 Sport Classic unveiled in 2022 pays a subtle homage to the RS 2.7, the Tribute to Carrera RS Package adds a lot more of the 50-year-old coupe's DNA to the new 911 GT3 RS. It includes a non-metallic shade of white and Python Green accents on the bumpers, above the rocker panels, and on the rear wing. Buyers could order the RS 2.7 in many color combinations, but white and green is one of the liveries that's most often associated with the model. Green and white forged aluminum wheels add a finishing touch to the look.

Porsche also added white accents to the headlights (a feature not currently offered on the list of options), Exclusive Design rear lights, and "RS" logos on both ends of the rear wing. The heritage-inspired design is toned-down in the cabin, where the package bundles green contrast stitching, white inserts in the seatbacks and on the dashboard, green paint on the roll bar, and package-specific door sill plates.

What you see in our gallery isn't necessarily what you'll get when the Tribute to Carrera RS Package goes on sale. "This is a live project in its early stages, and it's being created by enthusiasts for enthusiasts," explained Kjell Gruner, the head of Porsche's North American division. He added that the limited-availability package will be exclusively offered in the United States and that more details will be released soon.

