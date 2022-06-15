Porsche prices 2023 911 Sport Classic limited edition

Porsche has released pricing information for the 2023 911 Sport Classic, a heritage-themed limited edition model that offers a lot more than a few retro-inspired styling cues. Global production is limited to 1,250 units, and the Sport Classic is currently the firm's most expensive car.

Unveiled earlier in 2022, the Sport Classic costs $273,750 including a $1,450 destination charge. For context, the regular-production 911 starts at $107,550 for the base, rear-wheel-drive Carrera and tops out at $231,350 for the Turbo S Cabriolet. While the Sport Classic isn't cheap by any conventional means of measurement, keep in mind that limited-edition 911s never are. The final evolution of the last-generation car was the Speedster, which was limited to 1,948 units worldwide and sold out quickly in spite of a $275,750 price tag.

For the money, Sport Classic buyers get the most powerful stick-shifted 911 available. Power comes from a detuned version of the Turbo's 3.7-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six that sends 543 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission. These specifications alone could likely sell the car: the Turbo is more powerful, but it's automatic-only and all-wheel-drive.

Standard features include the Sport Chrono package, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear center-locking wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, leather upholstery with Pepita houndstooth inserts, power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Of course, the Sport Classic also features a specific design characterized by a ducktail rear spoiler inspired by the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7's. Options? Power-folding door mirrors, Power Steering Plus, a surround-view camera and night vision, just to name a few.

Buyers will have four standard exterior colors to choose from: black, Sport Gray Metallic, Agate Gray Metallic, and Gentian Blue Metallic. Alternatively, they can also request a paint-to-sample color. Inside, the choice is much simpler: the leather is either black or Cognac.

There's no word yet on how many Sport Classic slots are left. However, what's certain is that this model is headed to the United States. That's great news: the last time Porsche used the Sport Classic nameplate, it was on an evolution of the 997 that wasn't sold here.

Related video: