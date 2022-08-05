2023 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon and Ford Maverick Tremor | Autoblog Podcast #741

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. In the news, GM has revealed the 2023 Chevy Colorado and teased the 2023 GMC Canyon. The Chevy Silverado EV has surpassed 100,000 reservations. A new Mustang will be revealed in Detroit next month. Sebastian Vettel will retire from F1 following this season. Also, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor has been revealed. Our hosts talk about old muscle cars, and how they weren't as fast as we thought. We've been driving the Lexus LC500 Convertible and the turbocharged Mazda3 Hatchback. Jeremy just got home from driving a new electric UTV from Polaris. Finally, we reach into the mailbag to help a listener decide on a used van.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #741
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- News
- 2023 Chevy Colorado revealed, with ZR2 and new Trail Boss
- 2023 GMC Canyon teased, debuts August 11
- 2024 Chevy Silverado EV passes 150,000 reservations
- New Ford Mustang will debut Sept. 14 at the Detroit Auto Show
- Sebastian Vettel will retire at end of 2022 F1 season
- 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor gets some real off-road chops
- Feature: Our old muscle cars aren't as fast as we thought they were
- Cars we're driving
- 2022 Lexus LC500 Convertible
- 2022 Mazda 3 turbo hatchback
- 2022 Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic electric UTV
- Spend My Money: Van edition
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video: