2023 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon and Ford Maverick Tremor | Autoblog Podcast #741

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. In the news, GM has revealed the 2023 Chevy Colorado and teased the 2023 GMC Canyon. The Chevy Silverado EV has surpassed 100,000 reservations. A new Mustang will be revealed in Detroit next month. Sebastian Vettel will retire from F1 following this season. Also, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor has been revealed. Our hosts talk about old muscle cars, and how they weren't as fast as we thought. We've been driving the Lexus LC500 Convertible and the turbocharged Mazda3 Hatchback. Jeremy just got home from driving a new electric UTV from Polaris. Finally, we reach into the mailbag to help a listener decide on a used van.

Autoblog Podcast #741

