2023 Ford F-150 Lightning SSV police pickup reports for duty

Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup is getting already getting a police package makeover. Dubbed the Pro SSV, the law-enforcement Lightning gets a police-spec interior revamp that includes mounting options for up-fitting, seat coverings that can withstand exposure to bodily fluids and, of course, an all-electric powertrain that offers low-maintenance operation for interested municipalities.

"Ford has been providing police departments with the vehicles they need to protect and serve communities for more than 70 years," Ford's announcement said. "Currently, Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the country and its police vehicle lineup outsells all other police vehicles combined. The company attributes this success and customer loyalty to the automaker’s close collaboration with its customers, specifically the Ford Police Advisory Board."

Beneath the generic exterior decals and custom light bar, the SSV includes heavy-duty cloth front seats paired with vinyl in the rear for easy clean-up, pre-installed steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks, and a reinforced center console components designed to accept various field equipment and upgrades. Ford also touts the Lightning's frunk as a solution for secure storage that doesn't intrude into bed space and can be equipped with a 220-amp DC power source. The company says the SSV is intended to act as a support vehicle (as opposed to pursuit), so towing/hauling are expected to be part of the deal.

The SSV is based on the Lightning Pro, which offers 452 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque with its standard battery or 580 hp and 775 lb.-ft. with the extended-range battery. The standard model offers 7,700 pounds of towing capacity and 2,235 pounds of maximum payload; the extended-range battery ups max towing to 10,000 pounds.

