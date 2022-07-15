2023 Subaru Outback and Legacy get price increases across the board

Subaru has released pricing information for the 2023 Outback and the 2023 Legacy, which both received a mid-cycle refresh that includes design tweaks and additional technology features. The two models get a higher price, and Subaru made some changes to the trim structure.

Built in Indiana, the 2023 Outback carries a base price of $29,620 including destination. For context, the 2022 model cost $28,070. Part of the increase comes from the destination charge, which grew from $1,125 in 2022 to $1,225 in 2023. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

Outback: $29,620 ($1,550 more than in 2022)

Outback Premium: $31,920 ($1,650 more than in 2022)

Outback Onyx Edition: $34,720 (new for 2023)

Outback Limited: $36,520 ($1,800 more than in 2022)

Outback Touring: $41,070 ($2,450 more than in 2022)

Outback Onyx Edition XT: $39,820 ($3,550 more than in 2022)

Outback Wilderness: $39,670 ($1,550 more than in 2022)

Outback Limited XT: $40,920 ($1,800 more than in 2022)

Outback Touring XT: $43,520 ($2,450 more than in 2022)

The nip-and-tuck isn't the only change that Subaru made to its popular station wagon for the 2023 model year. We're told that the EyeSight suite of electronic driving aids is smoother thanks to hardware and software updates, models equipped with the 11.6-inch touchscreen gain what3words compatibility, the Touring trim gets a digital rear-view mirror and a Wide Angle Mono Camera, and the Onyx Edition model can be ordered with the naturally-aspirated, 2.5-liter flat-four (it was exclusively offered with the turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-four in 2022).

If it's the 2023 Legacy that you're after, you'll be asked to pay $25,415 for a base model compared to $23,955 in 2022. Here again, some of the increase is due to a higher destination charge: Subaru charged $960 in 2022, and that figure has increased to $1,020 for 2023 models.

Pricing for the full lineup is as follows:

Legacy: $25,415 ($1,460 more than in 2022)

Legacy Premium: $27,715 ($1,510 more than in 2022)

Legacy Sport: $34,915 ($5,165 more than in 2022)

Legacy Limited: $32,465 (1,560 more than in 2022)

Legacy Touring XT: $38,715 ($1,560 more than in 2022)

The second-to-last trim level, which was called Limited XT and priced at $35,455, has been axed from the range. As a trade-off, the Sport trim gains the turbocharged flat-four, a sport-tuned suspension system, and a handful of specific design cues inside and out like 18-inch wheels, red accents, and cloth upholstery with red stitching. Subaru also made the same tech improvements that the Outback benefits from.

Subaru dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2023 Outback and 2023 Legacy this fall.

