This 2-in-1 electric scooter is designed for cargo and fun

In a world of countless mobility devices, MIMO Motors has set itself apart from the pack by creating a unique e-scooter that tackles mobility and cargo hauling. The MIMO C1 can transition from scooter to hand cart in just 3 seconds. The adaptable “cargo e-scooter” is designed for delivery, shopping and leisure uses. C1’s front rack can carry up to 154 lbs of cargo while carrying a rider with a max weight of 265 lbs. MIMO C1 features a Samsung 35E battery that’s swappable so you don’t run out of juice. The 2-in-1 e-scooter has a range of 15.5 miles when fully charged with a top speed of 15.5 mph. It features front and rear lights with 2 casters in hand cart mode. Do you think the MIMO C1 e-scooter reinvents how we move around congested cities?

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.