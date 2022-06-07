Ram's new six-figure TRX Sandblast Edition hides in plain sight

The Ram 1500 TRX gets a new appearance package for 2022, this time leaning into the 702-horsepower supercharged supertruck's desert-shredding antics with a new Mojave Sand exterior paint and accompanying accent package. Together, it's called Sandblast. And it's brown.

"Our customers want to stand out from the crowd and the new Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition allows them to do just that, while offering the segment’s best combination of performance, capability and technology," said Ram boss Mike Koval Jr. "We’re constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate customers and this is the latest example of how Ram trucks deliver features that will continue to win over more and more buyers."

The appearance package builds on the existing TRX "Level 2" build. In addition to the unique Mojave Sand finish, 18-inch bead lock capable wheels and the Sandblast graphics package, it receives Light Frost interior accent stitching, "TRX" embroidery on the seats, unique carbon accents and a HUD display with the TRX finished to match the Sandblast's exterior.

With destination, the Sandblast will set you back $100,080 including destination — almost exactly $20,000 more than a base-model 2022 TRX. And that's not including the markups. Good luck.

