This camping box requires no tools to assemble

There’s nothing better than experiencing the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. For those of us who use our vehicles as our primary connection to nature, we’ve got great news, camping in the car just got easier. RoomBox easyTech is a modular system that transforms most vehicles into a “camping-car.” Its design was inspired by Swiss Army Knives. The modular design allows RoomBox to be assembled without the need of any tools.

The base model comes standard with a table for two-to-four people and can transform into a single or double bed, or storage space. Higher trim levels include a two-burner gas stove, sink, shower, water heater, charging stations, and much more. SwissRoomBox says its modular camping system will fit in most vehicles with a hatch. There is also a compatibility list online to make sure RoomBox will fit in your vehicle. Pricing for this Swiss-made modular system ranges from $4,051.81 to $6,319.35, But it’s not currently available for purchase in the United States. Learn more at swissroombox.com

