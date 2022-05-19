2023 Toyota Sienna gets a 25th Anniversary Edition

The 2023 Toyota Sienna will be celebrate its nameplate's 25th anniversary. The original model, designed as a U.S.-specific replacement to the (always fascinating) Toyota Previa, went on sale in 1997 as a 1998 model. And naturally, Toyota has a 25th Anniversary Edition for the occasion.

This anniversary is known as a "silver" anniversary, so the special Sienna is offered in Celestial Silver (or Wind Chill Pearl white, if you prefer). It's also based on the XSE, so it gets the sportier front and rear bumpers, plus dark 20-inch wheels. Black badging and trim appear all around the van, and the inside has black leather with silver stitching, illuminated sill plates and 25th Anniversary Edition floor mats and a key fob cover.

Although the design is based on the XSE, the Anniversary Edition gets some features from the higher Limited trim. It has driver memory settings, and the front seats also have heating and cooling. The rear seats have deployable leg rests. There are also some features from the XSE Plus Package, including the roof rails, JBL speakers, wireless phone charging and a 1,500-watt power outlet.

The 25th Anniversary Edition will be available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it will be available this year. Only 2,525 units will be sold.

