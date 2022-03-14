Volvo Recharge plug-in hybrids get big range and power bumps

Volvo's plug-in hybrid powertrain is getting a significant upgrade for 2023, resulting in all its 90- and 60-series Recharge models effectively doubling their electric range and becoming eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

A new rear electric motor now delivers 143 horsepower from 87 hp, resulting in a combined output of 455 hp and 523 pound-feet of torque. That's a significant bump from the previous 400 hp and 472 lb-ft. These changes apply to the Recharge versions of the XC90, S90, XC60 and S60, plus the Polestar Engineered trim levels of XC60 and V60.

Below are the new electric ranges for each of the Volvo Recharge models. Their previous ranges are in parentheses.

S60 Recharge: 41 miles (22)

41 miles (22) V60 Polestar Engineered: 41 miles (22)

41 miles (22) XC60: 35 miles (19)

35 miles (19) XC60 Polestar Engineered: 35 miles (19)

35 miles (19) S90 Recharge: 38 miles (21)

38 miles (21) XC90 Recharge: 35 miles (18)

These range increases are the result of a new long-range battery pack featuring a third layer of cells. This brings total capacity from 11.6 kWh to 18.8 kWh.

There are other advantages, as well. The XC60 and S90 Recharges will now be capable of one-pedal driving, whereby regenerative braking is so strongly applied that the car effectively does most of the braking for you. This is already available on Volvo's fully electric models, and the language of "initially available on the XC60 and S90" in Volvo's press release would indicate the other versions will get it at some point in the future.

Volvo says the increased battery capacity will improve performance in extreme cold and heat. It will also allow for pre-heating and pre-cooling the car, even when unplugged, without reducing all-electric range.

