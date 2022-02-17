The 2022 Subaru WRX has been fully redesigned with a new chassis, styling and a bigger 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. And with all those upgrades comes new, higher pricing. The base manual WRX now starts at $30,100 including destination charge. That's an increase of $1,680 over last year's model. Base pricing for the whole range is listed below.
- WRX: $30,100
- WRX Premium: $32,600
- WRX Limited: $36,990
- WRX GT: $43,890
The base model comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual 7-inch screens for infotainment and climate control. Unlike last year, the base model is available with the CVT, which Subaru calls the "Subaru Performance Transmission." Adding it also adds EyeSight which includes automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control with lane-centering.
The WRX Premium features 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, a color-matched rear spoiler and automatic headlights on the outside. Inside it gets proximity locking with push-button starting, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, heated mirrors, wiper de-icers and an 11.6-inch infotainment screen. The CVT version adds a transmission oil cooler on top of the base CVT model.
Moving up to the Limited, it features turn-signal mirrors and curve-adaptive headlights for the exterior. Interior upgrades include Ultrasuede upholstery, a 10-way power driver's seat, 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and sunroof. Blind-spot monitoring and navigation are also included, and the CVT model includes reverse automatic emergency braking.
The top-rung trim is the GT, and features it adds on top of the previous ones are adaptive shocks and customizable drive modes. It also gets Recaro front seats and unique wheels. But this trim is only available with the CVT.
