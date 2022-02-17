The 2022 Subaru WRX has been fully redesigned with a new chassis, styling and a bigger 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. And with all those upgrades comes new, higher pricing. The base manual WRX now starts at $30,100 including destination charge. That's an increase of $1,680 over last year's model. Base pricing for the whole range is listed below.

WRX: $30,100

$30,100 WRX Premium: $32,600

$32,600 WRX Limited : $36,990

: $36,990 WRX GT: $43,890

The base model comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual 7-inch screens for infotainment and climate control. Unlike last year, the base model is available with the CVT, which Subaru calls the "Subaru Performance Transmission." Adding it also adds EyeSight which includes automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control with lane-centering.

The WRX Premium features 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, a color-matched rear spoiler and automatic headlights on the outside. Inside it gets proximity locking with push-button starting, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, heated mirrors, wiper de-icers and an 11.6-inch infotainment screen. The CVT version adds a transmission oil cooler on top of the base CVT model.