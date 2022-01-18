2022 Lincoln Corsair starts at $37,300

A week ago, we posted on price increases and reductions Ford applied to the 2022 Escape. Ford Authority reveals that automaker money men have been working similar equations on MSRPs for the Escape's platform mate, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair. Similar to what was done with the Escape, the Corsair sees a small increase on one of the lower trims and reductions on the upper trims. The discounts are offset slightly by the destination charge going up by $100, from $1,095 to $1,195. The entry-level, front-wheel-drive Corsair only goes up by that higher destination charge, its MSRP sticking at $36,105 and coming to $37,300 after destination. Sending power to the rear wheels raises the price by $200, half of that in the MSRP, totaling $39,600.

The Corsair Reserve with front-wheel drive comes down by $2,125, to $42,020. Opting for all-wheel drive shaves the discount a tad to $2,025, for a total of $44,320. This is no freebie, the reduction coming thanks to product planners removing the 14-speaker Reveal Audio System from the list of standard equipment. Putting that stereo back into the Reveal will cost $3,300, but that price is the result of combining options packages so it does include extra equipment. Audiophiles need to choose the Luxury Package, which costs $2,200; however, in order to get the Luxury, they'll also need to choose the $1,100 Elements package, a cold-weather group with features like a heated steering wheel and seats, and windshield wiper de-icer.

Note, at the time of writing, the Corsair Reserve configurator is a little confusing. It still lists the "Revel Audio System with 14-Speakers including Subwoofer" as standard under the Radio Type tab. Under Audio Upgrade, it lists "Lincoln Premium Audio System with 14-Speakers Including Subwoofer," and wants to charge $3,300 for that. This is backward. The Lincoln Premium Audio is a 10-speaker system, and it's the one that comes standard in 2022.

The Corsair Grand Touring, which only comes with all-wheel drive, drops $60 on MSRP but overall climbs by $40 with the destination charge, to $51,525.

The Corsair, like the Escape, is due for a refresh for the 2023 model year that could bring a new powertrain besides the expected interior revisions. A brand new Escape/Corsair duo has been predicted for 2025.

