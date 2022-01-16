Jenson Button's 1970 Ford Bronco up for auction

We can't be certain that ex-Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button is shrinking his car collection, but he's been doing some weeding in his automotive garden. In 2021, he sold his Porsche Carrera GT and 1994 Porsche Turbo, in 2018 he sold his McLaren P1. In 2017 he sold his 2005 Ford GT. To start 2022, the LA-based Englishman is unloading a 1970 Ford Bronco restomod. Currently up for an auction that runs through January 20 on Collecting Cars, it's ripe for a run to the OHV park for a day of desert blasting then a zip to the beach for a sunset campfire. The lifestyle bits include the Dark Blue paint, red accents on the jewelry in front, and custom cream leather interior stitched up in a period pattern. The bikini top has been reverse dyed to match, cream on top, dark blue underneath. Inside, there's a wood-rimmed wheel, a chromed shifter for the three-speed automatic, a Kenwood sound system, and push-button start. The side windows have been deleted.

The angry bits include a 302-cubic-inch V8 transplanted with Fitech fuel injection and an MSD ignition kit. There's a cutoff switch for the Optima battery, too. Bilstein dampers provide some lifted room for the 17-inch Method Wheels and 35-inch BFG tires turned by Borgerson power steering in front. New headlights, KC spotlights, and Wilwood front brakes will help avoid obstacles on the trail, rock rails will keep the body mostly fine when obstacles are unavoidable. If it all goes bad, there's a half roll cage over the rear quarters.

Speaking of the body, it's been gone over and cleared of rust. However, Button's only had the Bronco four years and has receipts for his tenure, but no record of the rig's history before that. The odometer, for instance, reads 168 miles. The bidding is up to just over $50,000 at the time of writing, anyone sincerely trying to win should expect to pay a lot more.

