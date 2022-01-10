2022 VW ID.4 price up $795, with range and charging boosts

In December 2021, Volkswagen announced a host of over-the-air updates for the ID.4 electric crossover in Europe. Sooner than we expected, the automaker has said a few of those tweaks will be coming to the U.S.-market 2022 ID.4. The least anticipated change is a $765 price increase for both Pro and Pro S trims. This takes the starting price up to $41,955 for the 201-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive Pro after the $1,195 destination fee but before any incentives, $45,635 for the Pro AWD. The 295-hp, rear-wheel-drive Pro S now starts at $46,455, adding AWD takes that to $50,135. Buyers could still need to shop around to get those prices; the ID.4 remains in such high demand that there are dealers adding market adjustments up to $10,000.

The most anticipated upgrade will be more range, although VW didn't specify how much further the new ID.4 will go. All we know is that VW says the the 2022 CUV is expected to best the EPA-certified 240- to 260-mile range of the 2021 ID.4. Getting back on the road at the end of that range won't take as long, either, an impending OTA update raising the onboard charger's capacity from 125 kW to 135 kW. Another OTA update adds an auto-hold feature for the electronic parking brake, and new Plug & Charge connectivity will make using Electrify America fast-charging stations more convenient by eliminating the need for physical cards.

Later this year, around September or October, Volkswagen will begin building the 2023 U.S.-market ID.4 at the automaker's Chattanooga, TN plant instead of importing vehicles from Germany. According to VW USA CEO Scott Keogh, the only material changes that accompany the transfer are a new battery pack from SKI instead of LG, and a center console that's tweaked to be more "American-style." We can't help but think this has to do with cupholders and cubbies, the go-to point of contention between German automakers and American consumers. It's hard to fit a couple of Biggie combo meals between the front seats of the ID.4 right now.

The future beyond that sees the introduction of a less expensive model with a small battery pack, starting at around $35,000 before incentives. It's not clear how much smaller that pack will be when that will hit the market; internationally, VW offers 45- and 58-kWh packs across the ID range.

