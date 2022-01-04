2022 Mazda CX-30 gains standard AWD and new Carbon Edition

Mazda has been slow to announce updates for its 2022 model year vehicles, but the faucet is opening a little further. What's new and pricing information has finally been announced for the 2022 Mazda CX-30, including small-but-significant changes and additions to the lineup.

Chiefly, every CX-30 now comes standard with all-wheel drive. Previously, the base 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four came standard with front-wheel drive and offered AWD as an option. Making AWD standard makes the CX-30 consistent with similarly sized and priced SUVs like the Ford Bronco Sport, Subaru Crosstrek and all but one Kia Seltos trim level. The CX-30's turbo 2.5-liter has always come standard with AWD. A much smaller update: Roof rails are now included on all but the base S trim level.

New to the lineup is the Carbon Edition. Only available with the base engine, it is effectively a Preferred trim level that's only available in Polymetal Gray paint and exclusive red leather interior. As the name implies, it has black wheels and gloss-black mirrors.

Finally, pricing is up across the board, but by how much differs significantly by trim level. The base S trims are only up $150, but the Select goes up $550, the Preferred $1,200 and the Premium $1,800. All the Turbo trims see less significant price increases, considering they already came standard with all-wheel drive. The base Turbo goes up $150, while the Premium and Premium Plus go up by $350.

All new prices are below and include the $1,225 destination charge.

S: $23,425

S Select: $25,825

S Preferred: $28,875

S Carbon Edition: $29,515

S Premium: $31,725

Turbo: $31,425

Turbo Premium: $34,025

Turbo Premium Plus: $35,625