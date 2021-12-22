Nissan camper van concepts would put high-end hotels to shame

For this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan is bringing a variety of vehicles to show, but possibly the most impressive are these camper vans. They're based on the NV350 Caravan, and they're hiding some truly incredible-looking living quarters.

The all-around most impressive one is the Mountain Base concept, shown at top. It's hard to miss thanks to its faux wood trim all along the sides. Closer inspection reveals the parts that don't have wood-grain vinyl are coated in some sort of truck bedliner material. The front fascia has a sort of integrated grille and headlight guard. The roof is adorned with an off-road light bar and a gigantic solar panel that can be raised, angled and swiveled to get in the optimum position. The side windows have also been replaced in favor of more solar panels. Fender flares enclose a chunky off-road wheel and tire combination.

The interior is the big draw, though. A big bench and worktop with screens fills most of it, with all the surfaces covered in wood paneling. And all those surfaces are supported by an intricate, skeletal-looking structure. Lighting is mounted inside and around these areas providing a modern and stylish environment. Adding some warm ambiance is a TV screen used as a virtual fireplace.