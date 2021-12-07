2022 Polaris Slingshot: SLR trim, Brembo brakes, new top option

Pegged at the intersection of convertibles and superbikes, the Polaris Slingshot stands out as one of the most unusual vehicles available new in the United States. It's entering the 2022 model year with a fourth trim level, available Brembo brakes, and a second top option.

Polaris resurrected the SLR trim and positioned it below the R, which sits at the top of the range. If you're more about go than show, the SLR's main selling point is a 203-horsepower ProStar four-cylinder engine shared with the R. If it's style that lures you to the Slingshot, the SLR stands out from the other members of the range with a trim-specific multi-tone paint job and contrasting Forged Orange accents. It also offers a relatively long list of features that includes a seven-inch touchscreen — it's not as basic as its motorcycle DNA might suggest.

The flagship R model benefits from a pair of upgrades that join the options on other trim levels. The first is a braking system developed by Italian firm Brembo; Polaris notes the front rotors are 14% larger than the ones fitted to non-R models. They're gripped by fixed calipers, and they're available in either red or orange (no one buys a Slingshot for its subtlety, after all). The second is a vented hood that gives the three-wheeler a more muscular exterior design while directing more cooling air to the cabin. It can be retrofitted to 2020 and 2021 models.

Finally, 2022 brings a second top option called the Excursion Top, which provides the passengers with more headroom and better visibility. It can be installed or removed without tools, and it's priced at $1,799. Polaris notes that it's exclusively available for the 2022 Slingshot, however.

The entry point into the Slingshot range remains the S trim, which costs $19,999 when ordered with a manual transmission and $21,749 when buyers select an automatic gearbox. Getting a better-equipped Slingshot without moving up to the second trim in the hierarchy is possible: Polaris offers an optional Technology Package 1 that bundles a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate sound system with a 2.7-inch display, speaker pods, and tweeters integrated into the dashboard plus a vehicle security package and a clear wind deflector for $2,800.

Next is the Slingshot SL, which gets the 100-watt Rockford Fosgate sound system as well as a seven-inch touchscreen. Selecting this trim level also allows buyers to choose from a wider palette of colors that includes Ultra Blue and Moonlight Metallic White. Pricing is set at $25,999 with a stick and $27,749 with an automatic. Keep moving up in the lineup and you'll get to the new SLR detailed above, which is priced at $28,999 with a manual transmission and $30,649 with two pedals. Finally, the range-topping R offers enthusiasts the big Brembo brakes, a navigation system, connected services, and Apple CarPlay compatibility for $32,499 with a manual and $34,499 with an automatic.

Note that buyers in California will need to add $300 to all of the aforementioned trim levels.