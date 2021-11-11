Ducati Streetfighter family expands with two new models

Ducati continued its weeks-long new-model blitz by adding two motorcycles to the Streetfighter lineup. Called V2 and V4 SP, respectively, they bookend the range by offering enthusiasts an entry-level option and a top-of-the-line trim fitted with a number of racing-bred parts.

We'll start at the bottom: Shown below, the Streetfighter V2 is a more road-focused alternative to the Panigale V2. Like its more powerful siblings, it loses the fairing that covers the engine, and it's characterized by a sharp, sporty-looking design. We're told that the V-shaped headlight is inspired by the Joker's grin. Compared to the Panigale, which is closer to a race bike, the Streetfighter gets a wider saddle with more padding, higher handlebars, and repositioned footpegs. These changes make it easier and more comfortable to ride daily.

Power comes from a 955-cubic-centimeter two-cylinder engine that develops 153 horsepower at a screaming 10,750 rpm and 75 pound-feet of torque at 9,000 rpm. Both V2s share the same engine, but the Streetfighter is fitted with a shorter final ratio to increase low-end torque. Most of the braking system comes from the Panigale as well, though the brake pads are less aggressive and better suited to road use.