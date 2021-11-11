Ducati Streetfighter family expands with two new models

Ducati continued its weeks-long new-model blitz by adding two motorcycles to the Streetfighter lineup. Called V2 and V4 SP, respectively, they bookend the range by offering enthusiasts an entry-level option and a top-of-the-line trim fitted with a number of racing-bred parts.
We'll start at the bottom: Shown below, the Streetfighter V2 is a more road-focused alternative to the Panigale V2. Like its more powerful siblings, it loses the fairing that covers the engine, and it's characterized by a sharp, sporty-looking design. We're told that the V-shaped headlight is inspired by the Joker's grin. Compared to the Panigale, which is closer to a race bike, the Streetfighter gets a wider saddle with more padding, higher handlebars, and repositioned footpegs. These changes make it easier and more comfortable to ride daily.
Power comes from a 955-cubic-centimeter two-cylinder engine that develops 153 horsepower at a screaming 10,750 rpm and 75 pound-feet of torque at 9,000 rpm. Both V2s share the same engine, but the Streetfighter is fitted with a shorter final ratio to increase low-end torque. Most of the braking system comes from the Panigale as well, though the brake pads are less aggressive and better suited to road use.
At the other end of the spectrum, the V4 SP gains an array of improvements made with track use in mind. It's related to the V4 S, but it weighs 432 pounds in running condition (so with all fluids), meaning it's about seven pounds lighter. Shaving weight from a high-performance motorcycle is easier said than done, but Ducati pulled it off by fitting carbon rims that are about three pounds lighter than the aluminum units on the V4 S, among other parts. Removing weight from the wheels also makes the V4 SP considerably more agile, especially in quick turns.
The rest of the specifications sheet reads like a high-end car's, at least in terms of the materials and technologies used. There is an Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system that adjusts the suspension's damping force depending on the rider's input, adjustable footpegs made with CNC-machined aluminum, a carbon fiber front mudguard, and a lithium-ion battery. Brembo provided the massive front brake caliper.
Shown in our gallery, the Streetfighter V4 SP is powered by a 1.1-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to provide 208 horsepower and 90 pound-feet of torque. These figures are on par with the ones posted by the Streetfighter V4 S; weight and design are the primary differentiators.
Ducati dealers in the United States will begin receiving both new Streetfighter models in February 2022. Pricing for the V2 starts at $16,995, so it's the most affordable member of the range, while the V4 SP costs $35,500, so it's by far the most expensive of the bunch.